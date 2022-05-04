BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was shot next to the Hippodrome Theater on Wednesday night, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in downtown Baltimore were sent to the unit block of North Eutaw Street to investigate a reported shooting around 8:10 p.m., police said.
Baltimore's gun violence: 25-year-old man shot just outside the Hippodrome Theatre tonight, while it was packed inside for a show..
We'll have the latest on @WJZ at 11.. pic.twitter.com/XNPgPkoAOT
— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) May 5, 2022
Once there, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. The officers used their trauma kits to stabilize the man, according to authorities.
An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, police said.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed By Baltimore County Police In Essex
Investigators learned the man was approached by multiple people before he was shot.
Theater patrons had begun watching Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations started about 10 minutes before the shooting, according to the theater’s website.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2411.MORE NEWS: Teen Suspect Among Those Charged With Carjacking Baltimore Detective As City Carjackings Surge
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.