BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday promises to be a very pleasant day despite some patchy fog in the morning.

Highs will once again be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

An area of low pressure will be headed this way and bring with it rain and cooler temperatures.

This weather will debut on Friday morning and continue well into the weekend.

Saturday will be the coolest and breeziest day though. It will rain on and off on that day too.

The temperature highs will be stuck in the cool 50s, making for a nasty, chilly start to the weekend!

The WJZ weather team has declared Friday and Saturday Weather Alert days simply because the weather will be impacting any outdoor plans that people might have.

There is some hope that by Sunday afternoon, enough dry air will move in to allow the sun to appear on Sunday, which is Mother’s Day.

Anyone with outdoor plans on Sunday may want to make alternative arrangements in case the rain is hanging around.

Let’s hope it clears just in time for the holiday.