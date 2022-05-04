BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Wednesday got off to a soggy start thanks to some overnight showers.

With those showers clearing out, we’ll likely stay dry for a few hours and possibly into the afternoon.

The good news is, it will be warm with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s later today.

To put that into perspective, our typical afternoon high this time of year is about 73 degrees.

A cold front will move in this afternoon, which will likely produce a shower and possibly a thunderstorm.

But that additional rain isn’t expected to stick around, so we’ll dry out sometime early tonight.

Thursday is already shaping up to be our nicest day of the week with temperatures in the low 70s.

We’re expecting a sunny day tomorrow, though some clouds will creep in as the day goes on.

The nice weather will be short-lived, though, since Friday looks to be the start of a cooler, wetter pattern.