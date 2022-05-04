BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gas prices are causing frustration for Maryland drivers yet again.

“It’s terrible,” Ossy Enoch, a Baltimore County resident, said. “We don’t even have enough money to feed our family. We have to pay all these high prices and it’s still rising.”

The average price of gas in Maryland is now $4.26.

“That’s up 11 cents compared to a week ago and 47 cents compared to this time last month,” AAA spokesperson Ragina Ali said.

Ali said the cost of crude oil is still high because of several different factors, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic overseas and the start of the summer travel season.

Marylanders likely got used to paying lower prices at the pump thanks to the state’s 30-day gas tax holiday, which ended last month.

“Now, we’re back to our normal high prices,” Sky Koch of Baltimore said. “So, it was nice while it was there.”

Some drivers are doing what they can to save money on gas. Koch said she’s been driving a smaller car, but it only helps so much.

“This is actually not my typical car,” Koch said. “I drive a Highlander, which is an SUV, so this is surprising to me for filling up this smaller gas tank.”

AAA recommends people be conscious about their driving to save gas and sign up for gas rewards programs to save a little money.

AAA also said driving the speed limit helps.

“Slow it down,” Ali said. “Every 5 miles per hour you drive over 60 (miles per hour) is equivalent to burning an extra 15 cents per gallon of gas.”