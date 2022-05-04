BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teenager and a 23-year-old man have been charged in the botched carjacking and assault of an on-duty Baltimore Police detective Tuesday, police said. One suspect in the incident remains unidentified and at large.
Trevor Gardner and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery, first-degree assault and other related charges. Neither of the suspects are from Baltimore City, police said.
The carjacking happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2800 block of S. Hanover Street in the Port Covington neighborhood of south Baltimore. Police said the three suspects took off over the Hanover Street bridge, where the car crashed and overturned.
The trio bailed from the car, but two were eventually arrested.
The detective opened fire on the assailants but it is unclear if anyone was struck. The officer was not injured.
Although the detective was not wearing a uniform, he was wearing a polo shirt embroidered with a police badge and other items indicating that he was a police officer, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.
The suspects are now in Central Booking and are waiting to see a court commissioner.