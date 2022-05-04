Cameron Silcott, 24, and 27-year-old Nichelle Green were taken into custody in the fatal shooting of 51-year-old MTA bus driver Marcus Parks Sr.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nichelle Greene plead guilty to first-degree murder of a Baltimore bus driver, according to the City State’s Attorney’s office.

On Tuesday, Cameron Silcott pled guilty to first-degree murder and using a handgun to shoot MTA bus driver Marcus Parks 10 times.

Parks died from his injuries.

Court documents show that Silcott and Greene were arguing with Parks over a bus payment when Greene snatched Parks’ backpack and she and Silcott ran off the bus.

While running along East Fayette Street, Parks got off his bus and chased the two of them, according to the documents.

As he reengaged with them, Silcott pulled out a handgun, shot Parks multiple times, and as Parks fell, Silcott shot him over and over again, the documents state.

Silcott will be sentenced on Thursday and could receive a life sentence plus 20 years in prison, according to the City State’s Attorney’s office.

Greene is expected to receive life, suspending all but 40 years with five years’ probation at a sentencing on August 10, 2022, the State’s Attorney’s office said.

Police say the suspects maliciously murdered Parks that day.

Friends and classmates from Lake Clifton Eastern High School say 51-year-old Parks’ exemplified what a hard-working Baltimorean should look like.

“He loved interacting with the public, that’s why he was on the line with the passengers,” a classmate of Parks said.

Parks leaves behind three sons, grandchildren, and countless friends.

Court documents say the suspects’ home was searched and police found Parks’ backpack and ID. They also found gun cartridges matching the ammunition used in the handgun, but no weapon, according to records.