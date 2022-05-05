CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim killed in Wednesday’s shooting in West Baltimore as a 34-year-old man.

Keith Johnson was found shot multiple times about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Pulaski Street, Baltimore Police said.

Johnson was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Based on information obtained from witnesses, officers arrested a person of interest in the case and recovered a handgun, police said.

No details about a possible motive in the shooting were immediately known.

