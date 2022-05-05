BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim killed in Wednesday’s shooting in West Baltimore as a 34-year-old man.
Keith Johnson was found shot multiple times about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Pulaski Street, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Warm, But Rain Is On The Way
Johnson was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.READ MORE: Body Found After Fire Burns Multiple Vacant Homes In West Baltimore
Based on information obtained from witnesses, officers arrested a person of interest in the case and recovered a handgun, police said.MORE NEWS: DC Man Gets 10 Years In Maryland Casino Kidnapping
No details about a possible motive in the shooting were immediately known.