By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was found Thursday morning at the scene of a house fire that burned multiple homes in West Baltimore, authorities said.

The fire, reported shortly before 5 a.m., broke out at a home near West North Avenue and North Warwick Avenue, the Baltimore City Fire Union said.

The union said the fire quickly spread to nearby homes, all of which are believed to be vacant, triggering a second alarm.

About 8:30 a.m., firefighters located someone’s body inside one of the homes involved in the fire, the union said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

