BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cameron Silcott, who earlier this week pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of MTA bus driver Marcus Parks Sr., was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Silcott, 25, is eligible for parole in 20 years. On Tuesday, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Silcott pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the case.
Marcus Parks Sr., was shot 10 times by Silcott on the morning of Oct. 8, 2020, in the 1200 block of East Fayette Street after an argument.
“Everyone had just gotten off of the bus,” a police spokesperson said in 2020. “The suspect tried to get onto the bus at which time the bus driver told him that no passengers were allowed on the bus at that time.”
That led to an argument in which Silcott grabbed the bus driver's bag and the driver chased him, police said. During that chase, Silcott shot Parks.
An accomplice in the case, Nichelle Greene, also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, Mosby’s office said. Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10, prosecutors said.