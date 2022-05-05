BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two boys, 12 and 13, were arrested after they stole a car Thursday morning from a West Baltimore body shop and drove “recklessly” through the city before crashing in Baltimore County, police said.

The duo allegedly entered the yard of the body shop on the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and worked together to steal the car.

Police said one child broke into a vehicle window and rammed another vehicle in the yard blocking the exit. The other child reportedly held open the gate to the garage yard so they could get away. A mechanic at the shop reported the brazen theft.

Police said the duo drove around Southwest Baltimore and multiple people reported the suspicious vehicle. The children in the car struck another car on Monroe Street, but no injuries were reported.

The two eventually crashed in the 4300 block of Southwestern Boulevard in Baltimore County and were taken into custody by Regional Auto Theft Taskforce officers. The two were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and will face formal charges later, police said.