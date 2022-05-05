BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos raked in $170.7 million in gaming revenue in April, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Thursday, making it the state casino program’s fourth-best month ever.

It’s an increase of over five percent compared to April 2021.

More than $71.8 million of those revenues, or roughly 40%, were contributed to the state’s coffers.

The state’s six casinos generated over $52.2 million for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF), which is $1.4 million more than the ETF contributions during the same period last year, according to the gaming commission.

Leading the way with casino revenues was MGM National Harbor, which generated $70.5 million.

Next up was Live! Casino & Hotel with $58.8 million in revenues, and coming in third was Horseshoe Casino with $18.9 million.

Hollywood Casino ($8.4 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($8.2 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($5.7) million combined to generate the rest of thegaming revenues last month.

This time last year, MGM National Harbor and Horseshoe Casino were limited to 50% capacity due to COVID-19. The remaining four casinos had no capacity limitations last April, but some slot machine and table game seats could not be occupied due to social-distancing guidelines.