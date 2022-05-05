Fire, Baltimore City, BCFD, House Fire, Breaking News House Fire Burns Multiple Homes In West Baltimore – CBS Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An early morning fire broke out at homes in Baltimore City.

It started on W. North Avenue at N Warwick Avenue early Thursday morning.

Fire crews report it started in one home, but quickly spread to others.

Crews say it appears that all the homes affected are vacant.

North Avenue was shut down in the area near the fire while crews worked to put out the flames.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.