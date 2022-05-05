BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An early morning fire broke out at homes in Baltimore City.
It started on W. North Avenue at N Warwick Avenue early Thursday morning.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Baltimore Bouncer
Fire crews report it started in one home, but quickly spread to others.
Crews say it appears that all the homes affected are vacant.
READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed By Baltimore County Police In Essex
🔥2ND ALARM FIRE🔥
W North Av at N Warwick Av 21216#CoppinHeightsAshCoEast@JamesTorrenceJD
The fire has extended to more homes. #BMORESBravest have requested a 2nd alarm. pic.twitter.com/eRfuUM2POT
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 5, 2022
North Avenue was shut down in the area near the fire while crews worked to put out the flames.
No injuries have been reported at this time.MORE NEWS: Teen Suspect Among Those Charged With Carjacking Baltimore Detective As City Carjackings Surge
Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.