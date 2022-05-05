BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Thursday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy and warm in Maryland.

After starting off the day in the 50s, temperatures will flirt with the low 70s this afternoon, which is about average for this time of year.

Despite the clouds overhead, we should see some sunshine peeking through at times today.

As we head into the evening hours, clouds will once again dominate our skies and temperatures will dip to about 55 degrees outside.

The weather will turn a bit uglier sometime tonight or early Friday morning as things cool down and we see some bands of rain.

Friday will be noticeably cooler with temperatures in the high 50s or low 60s, with a front bringing showers to our area.

It is anticipated that we will see the heaviest rainfall on Friday night.

Saturday promises to bring more of the same with breezy, rainy weather and temperatures in the upper 50s.

The wet weather is expected to continue until Sunday afternoon when we could finally get a break.