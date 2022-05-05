BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was found dead Thursday of a gunshot wound in southeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers were on patrol about 12:30 p.m. when they were called to a scene in the 200 block of South Eaton Street, Baltimore Police said.
There they found the unnamed victim with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.