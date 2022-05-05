BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were hospitalized after they were shot Thursday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 3:43 to the 3500 block of Bel Air Road for a reported shooting, where they found evidence of a shooting. They found three victims who fled to different areas for safety.
The victims were identified as two 30-year-old men and a 51-year-old man. They were hospitalized and are in unknown condition.
Witnesses reported seeing the gunman standing at the corner of Bel Air Road and Pelham Avenue shooting in the direction of the victims, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.