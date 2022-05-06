BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A unit within the Maryland Attorney General’s office identified the person fatally shot by police Wednesday in Essex as 39-year-old Ralph Picarello III, of Essex.

The two officers involved in the incident were identified as D. Manning and E. Pellegrino of the Baltimore County Police Department. Both are assigned to the Operations Bureau.

Manning has been with the department for 1 and 1/2 years and Pellegrino has been with the department for 11 months.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General, a group tasked with investigating all deadly encounters with law enforcement, is looking into the circumstances of the May 4 shooting.

According to a preliminary report, police were called to the home in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way around 4 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

“The 911 caller stated that a man inside the home was throwing items at a family member,” Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said.

While officers were talking to the man, he picked up the knives and did not comply with requests to drop them. Two officers shot at the man after he “moved quickly towards” them, and another used a stun gun, according to the report.

Picarello was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Both officers involved had activated their body-worn cameras, according to the report. The IID generally releases any body-worn camera footage within 14 days.

Neighbors told WJZ an elderly couple in their 60s live at the home with their three children.

They said police often respond to domestic disputes at the house where the shooting occurred, with one police visit happening as recently as two days ago.