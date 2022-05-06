BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wet, chilly and just plain uncomfortable Friday all across the state. The rain is expected to continue overnight into Saturday morning.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, BWI picked up .88” of rain, which is actually a bit less than models had predicted. A few locations west of the city, however, had had much higher amounts, including parts of Western Carroll and Frederick counties where 1.5’ to nearly 2’ has been reported.

In these locations, we have seen some flooding of some rural roads this evening, and this threat will continue into Saturday morning at least.

Cool temperatures, running about 15 degrees below normal, have been with us all day long as well. Tomorrow we will continue to see more rain, although the amounts are not expected to be as heavy or widespread as we saw on Friday.

By Sunday, an area of low pressure will have moved to just off the Virginia coast and will meander there for a few more days, this will almost guarantee more cool conditions for us and a shower threat into at least Sunday morning.

We do think the afternoon on Mother’s Day may just end up cloudy, breezy and cool, but mainly dry, hopefully!

Winds will be picking up this weekend as well, and we may see steady winds of 15-25 mph ,but with higher gusts over 30 mph possible both on Saturday and Sunday.

This is certainly not going to be the best of May weekends, but have a good one regardless, and don’t forget your moms out there!

Bob Turk