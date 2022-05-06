BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least ten people have been shot since Monday in Baltimore and two have been killed.

Eric Smithrick, Jr. is among the victims. He died shortly after being dropped off at Johns Hopkins Hospital Monday.

May 2 Mr. Eric Smithrick Jr. was dropped off at a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds. He died from those injuries. Police need information on who shot Mr. Smithrick and where he was shot. Submit a tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Reward up to $8,000 @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/NdqjrN4hkn — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) May 5, 2022

Friday afternoon, someone shot two people on North Avenue.

Double shooting on North Avenue this afternoon. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZKPnwlK2fR — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 6, 2022

Thursday night, three people were shot off Bel Air Road.

Many are scared for their safety. “Crime is all around you. It hit home,” Davarn Leach from West Baltimore told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. He worries about his own children and many other young people. “Their pain is my pain. I grew up and got my life together… certain kids are less fortunate.”

City leaders are also reacting to the growing number of young people involved in crime.

A 16-year-old is among those charged with carjacking a police officer this week.

#BREAKING: Charges filed against 2 suspects who carjacked a Baltimore police officer yesterday. One of them is 16 years old. @wjz pic.twitter.com/kEvJ6p9lll — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 4, 2022

Another 16-year-old suspect is charged with killing Marco Nunez, a beloved Fells Point bouncer.

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old even broke into a car and went on a joyride Thursday from West Baltimore into Baltimore County.

“Much of what you see are social issues that have broken down over the years and what you see is a manifestation of that. That question really has to be directed at the parents of the children who committed those acts—and why they committed those acts and why did that happen and how did they get to that point in their lives,” Commissioner Michael

Harrison said Friday. He also noted, “What we need is for people to take control and know where their kids are at night. We need people to help us help them make better life decisions.”

Mayor Brandon Scott also addressed juveniles and crime. “First and foremost, we need people to be responsible for their children. Let’s start there,” the mayor said. He noted the city has plans for programming to keep young people occupied this summer.

“16-year-olds shouldn’t be out in Fells Point at that hour of the night alone. 12-year-olds shouldn’t be out doing the things. We have to have community checks…starting with family, friends, people who know these young people.”