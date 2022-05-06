BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people remain hospitalized after a shooting involving an off-duty officer Thursday evening in Parkville, authorities said Friday.
Officers called to a reported shooting and possibly robbery in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road about 6:20 p.m. Thursday found two people shot, police said.
The unidentified victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. There was no update on their statuses as of Friday afternoon.
A Baltimore County police spokesperson identified one of the people involved was an off-duty officer with the Montgomery County division of the Maryland National Capital Park Police.
The officer, whose identity was not immediately released, was injured but not shot during the incident, the police spokesperson said. No details about the extent or nature of the officer’s involvement in the incident were provided.
Detectives continue to investigate what led to the shooting, the spokesperson said, and their findings will be handed over to the State's Attorney's Office.
No charges were filed in connection to the shooting as of Friday, police said.