BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were hospitalized Friday following a double shooting in Baltimore, authorities said.
About 12:47 p.m., a ShotSpotter alert brought officers to the 900 block of West North Avenue, where they found a 46-year-old man and 38-year-old man shot, Baltimore Police said.
The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.