BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is beginning the process of redrawing the police department’s districts for the first time in decades, aiming to deploy officers in a more efficient way that reflects years of demographic changes and crime trends.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the department’s nine districts have not undergone significant boundary changes since 1959.

“Our city is not the same place that it was then, when those boundaries were drawn — population, workload, crime trends, even individual neighborhoods have changed dramatically over those past decades,” he said.

According to the most recent Census data, Baltimore’s population has dropped to 585,708 residents. In 1960, it was 939,024 people, according to the federal tally. Some neighborhoods have grown in that time, while others are now home to some of the city’s estimated 15,000 vacant homes.

Under the redistricting plan, neighborhoods would be still be kept together but aligned in a way that balances the workload of officers and resource allocation for “smarter policing,” city officials said in a news release.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said violent crimes, calls for service, population changes, workload assessments and other factors will be considered when the city draws the new lines for the police districts.

He said the changes could also help officers respond to crime faster, allow districts to increase deployments and engage with community organizations, and save the department money.

Last month, city officials announced the Baltimore Police Department would begin hiring civilian investigators and filling other positions with hires who don’t have police powers in an effort to free up more sworn personnel.

The agency is seeking public feedback as it looks to draw new boundary lines. A feedback form can be found on the BPD’s website.