BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dog that attacked two Baltimore Police officers was shot at the scene of an arrest Friday night, police said.
Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 500 block of Mount Holly Street for a domestic dispute. As police were attempting two make two arrests inside the home, a Pit Bull breed dog attacked two officers, police said.READ MORE: Off-Duty Officer Injured But Not Shot In Parkville Double Shooting, Police Say
The dog allegedly bit one officer in the hand and another in the leg. The officer bit in the leg was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, while the other officer was able to stay on the scene.READ MORE: Baltimore Looks To Redraw Lines Of Police Districts, Solicits Public Feedback
The dog is being treated at an area veterinarian. It is unclear where the dog was shot.MORE NEWS: Maryland Zoo Welcomes Giant Animatronic Dinosaurs To Grounds
Police did not say how many officers opened fire. An investigation is ongoing.