BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to the rain, the Orioles said.
First pitch had been scheduled for 7:05 p.m.READ MORE: Mfume Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says He's Not Experiencing Symptoms
The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, May 8. The first game is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m., and the second will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends.
Tickets for Friday’s game will not be valid for the Sunday doubleheader. Fans can use the value of their seats toward tickets for a future date, including May 8.READ MORE: Alert Day: Flood Watch For Much Of Maryland As Rain Blankets The State
Sunday, in case you forgot, is Mother’s Day. The Orioles announced several ways to celebrate mom at the ballpark, including cupcakes, specialty cocktails and a team store with an expanded selection of women’s apparel.
The first 10,000 fans ages 15 and older will receive a special ballcap with flower print on the brim and the “Orioles” script.MORE NEWS: Hiking Trails Near Fisherman's Park Closed To Prevent Spread Of Avian Flu After Over 100 Birds Found Dead
Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan is set to throw out the first pitch.