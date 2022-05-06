BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild and rather overcast Thursday, we saw some clear skies that evening, but an area of rain is developing in the Ohio Valley and is spreading eastward overnight.

By Friday morning, we expect the showers to reach our area from the west, so that by afternoon most of the state will be seeing rain.

Cooler and cloudy skies will keep temperatures from warming, so a high of around 60 is most likely. That’s why we have declared an Alert Day on Friday, due to soaking rain, strong winds and the potential threat of severe weather.

The rain could be heavy at times later in the day and some embedded thundershowers may accompany the rain, especially across extreme southern Maryland, where gusty winds are possible in any storms.

The rain will continue through much of Saturday even into Sunday morning, and perhaps even into the afternoon on Mother’s day.

It will be unseasonably chilly as well, with highs only in the low to mid 50’s all weekend. Rain amounts will generally add up to one to two inches, but a few spots may get as much as 3 inches over this three-day period.

Some minor flooding is possible in some small streams, especially in Western Maryland, and a flood watch is in effect for the Potomac in West Virginia on Sunday.

The weather will improve as we reach Monday with more sun and milder air as well.

Try to enjoy the weekend despite the cold and damp weather!

Bob Turk