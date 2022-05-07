BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A soggy Saturday for the region as low pressure will keep the rain in our area through tonight.

There will be a few lulls, but that is likely to be drizzle.

Highs only climb into the low to mid 50s.

Winds are also an issue with a stiff east to northeast with gusting over 30 mph. Cecil and Harford counties and Delaware are under a WIND ADVISORY until 6 PM for guts 40 to 50 mph.

Soggy ground and strong winds could bring down a few trees and cause some power.

Expect more rain Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Winds will still gust in the 30 to 35 mph range.



Mother’s Day will see showers in the morning along with some drizzle. A little drier in the afternoon with spotty showers and patchy drizzle. It remains windy and cool with highs in the low 50s, about 20 degrees below normal. Some areas northwest of Baltimore may see some breaks in the cloud cover later in the.

By Monday, we’re looking at the return of some sunshine and highs getting into the low 60s



