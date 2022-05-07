BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Greater Baltimore Medical Center ultrasound technician is doing her part this Mother’s Day weekend to help out mothers and their families in Ukraine.

Today she’s beginning a fundraiser with the hospital to get urgently needed medicine over to a city in the western part of the country.

Greater Baltimore Medical Center sonographer Yana Karp is trying to help out Ukrainian mothers and their family members this Mother’s Day weekend in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod.

“There’s a humanitarian disaster because there’s not enough medicine there,” Karp said.

Roughly 60,000 refugees have arrived in the city that sits on the border of Slovakia. The majority of them—about 80%—are women, small children, and elderly people.

But the Uzhhorod city polyclinic doesn’t have enough medicine for all the people that have arrived there

“We want to help women and children on the ground to receive the medical care they need,” Karp said.

Yana is originally from Ukraine. She was recently reunited with her cousin who fled her home country after the war began.

That is part of the reason that Karp was compelled to help Ukrainians struggling to survive Russia’s invasion of their country, especially after she heard about how dire the need is for medical care in Uzhhorod.

“We actually thought we can create little alliance and help GBMC help Uzhhorod clinic,” Karp said.

Now, she’s raising money with the Greater Baltimore Medical Center on its website to try to get the urgently needed medical help to people in Uzhhorod.

Karp intends to approach pharmaceutical companies and work with a Ukrainian medical alliance to send medicine to Ukraine.

“We need to get this medicine as soon as possible,” she said.