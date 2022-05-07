Orioles, Royals Rained Out For Second Straight DayThe Baltimore Orioles have postponed their scheduled game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday due to inclement weather, according to team staff.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Taiba Will Rise Above His InexperienceAh, the traditions of Kentucky Derby day. Mint juleps. Ornate hats. The garland of roses that will be draped across the winner. Those have all been part of the show at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May for decades.

Delle Donne Has 21 Points In WNBA Opener, Mystics Beat FeverDelle Donne played just three games the previous two seasons because of COVID-19 concerns and back issues. The former league MVP was 8 of 16 from the floor in 30 minutes.

Preakness An Option For Secret Oath After Kentucky Oaks Win, Lukas SaysD. Wayne Lukas, a six-time Preakness winner, said Friday evening the 2022 Preakness Stakes in Baltimore is an option now for the filly.