BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will continue to rain across the Baltimore area tonight and through Sunday morning as an upper-level area of low-pressure spins over the region.

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-40s overnight with highs in the low 50s for Mother’s Day.

The risk for flooding is decreasing across the area.

There may be a few pockets of heavy downpours, but the steady heavy rain threat will wind down overnight as the upper-level low sinks south of the area and into the Atlantic.

Expect a few spotty showers Sunday morning.

Otherwise, skies will remain cloudy with a gusty northeast wind at 15-30 miles per hour.

Skies will slowly clear Sunday night with temps in the low 40s.

Sunshine returns to the area on Monday.

After that, most of the week looks fantastic.

There will be cool nights and warm afternoons with lots of sunshine.

The Baltimore area will be back in the 70s by Wednesday with upper 70s by late week. The next chance for rain arrives by next weekend.