BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s firefighters have rescued a person from a house fire in the 300 block of Furrow Street, according to authorities.
One firefighter was injured during the rescue effort, the local firefighter’s union said in a social media post.
The fire started on Sunday evening.
🔥WORKING FIRE W/ RESCUE🔥
300 blk Furrow St 21223#CarrolltonRidge@docbullock#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from a 2 story row home. A civilian has been rescued by Firefighters and 1 FF is injured. Additional fire & #BCFDEMS units have been requested. pic.twitter.com/nKigqIbkLj
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 8, 2022