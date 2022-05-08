CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Firefighters, Furrow Street, Injured Firefighters
File photo of a fire truck. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s firefighters have rescued a person from a house fire in the 300 block of Furrow Street, according to authorities.

One firefighter was injured during the rescue effort, the local firefighter’s union said in a social media post.

The fire started on Sunday evening.

WJZ will continue to update this story.

CBS Baltimore Staff