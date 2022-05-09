BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Margaret Hamburg, an internationally recognized public health leader, will address graduates at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s convocation this year.
Hamburg currently serves as the chair of the Commonwealth Fund Commission on a National Public Health System, which is a nonpartisan commission that seeks “to lay out a vision for reform of the U.S. public health infrastructure at the federal, state, and local levels,” according to its website.READ MORE: BWI Reopens Express Parking Lot, Adding 1,400 Spots
Appointed by former President Barack Obama, Hamburg served as the second woman to head the United States Food and Drug Administration from 2009 to 2015. According to the FDA, she worked to advance regulatory science, modernize the regulatory process, and globalize the agency, among other accomplishments.
Hamburg also served as the assistant director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and was commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene from 1991 to 1997.
She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Harvard College, her medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and completed her medical residency at Weill Cornell Medical Center.READ MORE: Michelle Obama Dons UMBC Shirt For College Signing Day, Boosting Sales And Pride
Hopkins said the Bloomberg School’s Class of 2022 is the largest in its history, with 1,282 graduates from 67 countries. Of those, 105 will receive doctoral degrees and 1,177 will receive master’s degrees
The final Class of 2022 graduate numbers will be released the week following Convocation.
The Bloomberg School has been ranked the #1 school of public health by U.S. News & World Report since the magazine began ranking schools of public health in 1994.MORE NEWS: Rich Strike Resting Before Possible Preakness Run, Field Starts To Take Shape