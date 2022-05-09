BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Carroll County volleyball coach arrested Monday faces a slew of child pornography-related charges, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect formerly taught at an Owings Mills private school.

Evan Thomas Harris Frock, 32, of Taneytown is charged with 4 counts of Inducing a Minor to Produce Child Pornography, 4 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography, 2 counts of Knowingly Soliciting Child Pornography, and 8 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Frock was the head Varsity Volleyball Coach and a long-term substitute teacher at Westminster High School, officials said. He worked as the Athletic Director of Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills until last summer, the school confirmed.

He was also an assistant coach for the Francis Scott Key High School Junior Varsity volleyball team from 2015 to 2016, according to FCA Maryland Volleyball.

According to the sheriff’s office, Frock used different Snapchat accounts to send, receive, and solicit explicit photographs and videos of underage girls. He allegedly represented himself as a high school-aged male to facilitate the exchange of explicit photographs and videos.

Frock used the Snapchat names volleygirlhan, volleygirl1025, laxguy2323, and pictures1025.

The Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center, as part of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, executed a federal search and seizure warrant on Frock’s home Monday. Officials said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received Cybertipline Reports of Frock’s Snapchat activity between April 2021 and October 2021.

Investigators believe Frock has contacted over 1,000 Snapchat users. If you believe that you or your child was a victim of Frock, please contact the FBI Tip Line at 410-265-8080 or Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center at 410-386-3640.