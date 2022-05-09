BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was charged in the shooting of a 26-year-old man in East Baltimore earlier this month, police said.
Antionne Johnson Jr., 30, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the May 4 shooting.
Officers responded the morning of May 4 to the 2400 block of Greenmount Avenue, where they found the victim shot multiple times. The man was hospitalized in serious condition.
