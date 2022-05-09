BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our second week of May is off to a pleasant start.

We had some chilly temperatures before sunrise, but they have since rebounded as we will gradually climb into the mid 60s today.

Simply put, today will be seasonably cool with a mixture of sunshine, some clouds and a breeze that will keep things mild outside.

It’s worth mentioning that those of us living on the Eastern Shore should keep an umbrella handy as we could see a shower or two.

Our forecast afternoon high is 66 degrees, which is noticeably cooler than our typical high of 74 degrees this time of year.

Things will cool down significantly as we head into the evening hours with a low of roughly 47 degrees in store for tonight.

This warm-up of ours will continue throughout the week, with the weather staying dry through Thursday.

Tuesday is shaping up to be mostly sunny and pleasant with an afternoon high near 70 degrees and a nighttime low of 46.

The story is largely the same on Wednesday when we’ll have a blend of sunshine and clouds with a high near 72 degrees.

Then on Thursday we’ll be seeing windows of clouds and sunshine, a chance for a shower, and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Friday promises to be cloudy with some occasional sunshine peeking through and 70-degree weather in the afternoon.