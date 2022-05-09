BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police announced a $2,000 reward Monday for information in the death of a woman who was shot in a Catonsville parking lot in January.
Officers were called to the Catonsville Plaza shopping center on Baltimore National Pike on Jan. 13 around 1 p.m. in response to a shooting. There, officers found 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart shot in the parking lot. She died at the scene.
“I’m just really confused,” Cedrick Holloway, Trueheart’s uncle, told WJZ in January. “I want peace.. and I want to know why my niece got shot in the head.”
Holloway said his sister and Trueheart work at a salon in the plaza, and they were walking out of work when they heard gunshots. He said Trueheart ran one way and his sister ran the other way.
It is unclear whether or not the shooting was a targeted incident.
Police said investigators know there were numerous patrons in the parking lot of the shopping center when the shooting happened, and want anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 410-887-3943.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.