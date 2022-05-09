BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Dahlia.
Dahlia is a 5-year-old Pitbull mix.
She is good with all people including kids as well as other dogs.
Dahlia is well behaved, pretty quiet, barks very little and wants to be loved more than anything.
She loves playing and needs a yard to run in.
Dahlia is now available for adoption through Maryland SPCA.
To learn more about Dahlia, you can visit the organization’s website here.