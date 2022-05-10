BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2021 death of a 1-year-old baby has been changed to a homicide following an autopsy and toxicology test, Baltimore police said.
On Sept. 12, 2021, officers responded to the 4300 block of Seminole Avenue in the Rognel Heights neighborhood about 9:43 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive baby. Despite numerous attempts to resuscitate the child, medics pronounced the boy dead at the home.
Earlier this month, the medical examiner's office informed homicide detectives the incident had been changed from a questionable death to a homicide.
In March, state health officials reported a backlog of 200 autopsies to lawmakers in early February, testifying that caseloads stretched beyond National Association of Medical Examiners accreditation limits. The he Office of the State Medical Examiner said the backlog was cleared in March.
Detectives are still investigating the case, police said.