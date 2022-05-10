Heather Wheaton
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An AMBER alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl who has been abducted from Westminster, Maryland.
Savannah Rosetta Nicole Heaton was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. She is believed to be with Magen Ashley Wallen, 33, according to authorities.READ MORE: Emergent BioSolutions Ruined 400M Vaccine Doses, More Than Previously Known, According To Congressional Report
Wallen may be operating a tan 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a license plate of 9DM4538, authorities said.
She may be in the Baltimore area, authorities said.READ MORE: Maryland To Send $5M Medical Aid Package To Ukraine
WJZ will continue to update this story.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s office at 410-386-5900.MORE NEWS: US Has The Highest Rate Of Gun-related Deaths In More Than 25 Years, New CDC Data Shows
Do not take action which could endanger your safety or further endanger the abducted child.