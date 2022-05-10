BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases rising, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa on Tuesday said she strongly encourages residents and visitors wear masks indoors and at public gatherings, but the city is not yet reinstituting a mandate.
"I am strongly recommending that masks be worn indoors or in public settings regardless of vaccination status," she said.
Over the last 28 days, cases have increased by 248%, she said.
In a statement posted to social media, Dzirasa noted many people are going on vacations and visiting friends and family, and organizers are planning outdoor activities like festivals, concerts and commencement ceremonies.
“Those plans may look totally different if we don’t get our shots and wear masks indoors as transmission levels increase,” she said.