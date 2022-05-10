File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Lansdowne, Maryland, according to authorities.
Police responded to a report of an assault with serious bleeding in the 2400 block of Tionesta Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.READ MORE: Three Injured, One Killed In East Baltimore Mass Shooting
Once there, officers found two adults with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.READ MORE: 9-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Westminster Found In Edgemere
Those adults were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating this incident.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Detectives Need Help Finding Man Who Shot Girlfriend, Police Say
If anyone has information they can call 911 or (410)307-2020.