CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Police Investigation, Shooting
File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Lansdowne, Maryland, according to authorities.

Police responded to a report of an assault with serious bleeding in the 2400 block of Tionesta Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

READ MORE: Three Injured, One Killed In East Baltimore Mass Shooting

Once there, officers found two adults with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

READ MORE: 9-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Westminster Found In Edgemere

Those adults were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating this incident.  

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Detectives Need Help Finding Man Who Shot Girlfriend, Police Say

If anyone has information they can call 911 or (410)307-2020.