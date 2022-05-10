BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore detectives are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend, according to authorities.
Officers learned of the shooting after a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot injury drove to the police station in Southwest Baltimore to seek help on March 21, police said.
The woman told police that her boyfriend shot her in the 2900 block of Stafford Road around 9:25 p.m., according to authorities.
She was taken to a local hospital so that she could receive treatment for her injuries.
Detectives investigated the woman’s allegations and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspected shooter, according to authorities.
Detectives investigated the woman's allegations and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspected shooter, according to authorities.

They are seeking the public's assistance with finding 28-year-old Samal Chavis of the 3800 block of The Alameda, police said.
Anyone who has seen and or knows of Chavis’ whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at 410-637-8970 or dial 911.