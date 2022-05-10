BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second day in a row, the Baltimore area was treated to beautiful blue skies, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures.

The high was 74 degrees, which is exactly normal for May 10.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a few clouds will appear in the southern part of Maryland and on the Eastern Shore.

Still, there will be very pleasant temperatures and sunshine most of the time.

By Friday, clouds will be the dominant feature as an area of low pressure moves closer to the Southern Coast of the United States.

The flow off of the Atlantic will moisten up the atmosphere enough for the risk of drizzle or a few showers too.

The temperature will remain mild and some even warmer air should move this way by the weekend.

The possibility of showers will unfortunately be around all weekend.

It will not be a day-long rain or chilly like last weekend, but the shower potential and even some thunder will be possible both on Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, those shower chances may linger into Monday.