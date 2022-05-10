BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s five sportsbooks handled more than $26.9 million in bets in April, and paid out more than $24 million to bettors, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Tuesday.

Casinos brought in $2.7 million from the April wagers. Following the deduction of promotional plays and other amounts, the state receives a 15% tax on those winnings.

That tax totaled $415,801 last month, the agency said.

MGM National Harbor took in $7,311,057.15 in wagers and paying out $6,805,940.40 to winners.

Live Casino! & Hotel saw the most action, with $13.3 million in bets placed. Winning tickets brought back $11.7 million to the bettors.

Horseshoe Casino brought in $3.8 million wagered, and paid out $3.3 million.

Since sports wagering launched in December, $132.5 million has been wagered at sportsbooks at MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Ocean Downs Casino and Hollywood Casino Perryville.

Gamblers have been paid $117.2 million in prizes, leaving the casinos with a profit of about $14.9 million.

The state has received $2.2 million to date.