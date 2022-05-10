SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — The body of a Salisbury man missing since February was found earlier this month, and his death was ruled a homicide Maryland State Police said.
The body of 23-year-old Craig Polk Jr. was discovered on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury on May 3, police said. An autopsy found his manner of death was by gunshot.
Police said Polk was last seen alive on Feb. 25 and was reported missing to police the next day.
No suspects have been arrested in the man’s death, and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.