BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library and Port Discovery Children’s Museum have launched a Ticket to Discovery Book Club, according to museum staff.

The program was designed to encourage reading among children in the Baltimore area.

Children who complete the program can earn free admission to play at the Port Discovery Children’s Museum, staff said.

Throughout the month of May, children in the Baltimore area who are in the fifth grade or younger and have an Enoch Pratt Free Library card can receive a special Ticket to Discovery bookmark from their local library branch while supplies last, according to museum staff..

After reading or listening to five books, participants can use the unique code on the bookmark to reserve up to two free admission tickets to Port Discovery Children’s Museum via the museum’s online ticketing system, staff said.

Children participating in the program have until Aug. 31, 2022, to complete it and visit the Port Discovery Children’s Museum.

Enoch Pratt Free Library employees and staff at the Port Discovery Children’s Museum have created a suggested book list with titles suitable for children of all reading levels, including children who have not yet learned to read, according to museum staff.

The Ticket to Discovery Book Club program has launched just before Port Discovery Children’s Museum is slated to welcome the special, limited-time Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit to the Museum.

The Very Eric Carle exhibit features activities inspired by five of Eric Carle’s classic books. It will be open through Sept. 5, 2022.