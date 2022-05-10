BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died and three people were injured after a mass shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the 700 block of North Rose Street near a Save A Lot grocery store. There, they found two men, 25 and 27, and a 27-year-old woman shot.
The victims were transported to an area hospital where the 25-year-old man died. At the scene, officers learned of the fourth victim, a 40-year-old victim at an area hospital.
The remaining three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a gunman entered the street with an assault rifle, fired over 60 rounds, and fled into an alleyway nearby.
Harrison urged those with any information to come forward and contact the police.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.