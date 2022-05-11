BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old boy was among the five people injured in a mass shooting Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. It was the second mass shooting within hours that day.

Baltimore Police are still looking for suspects in both shootings.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue, where they found three victims. Two more arrived at area hospitals.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said one group was standing near the intersection and another group was close by when a conflict erupted. No update is available on the conditions of the victims.

Hours earlier, a suspect armed with an assault rifle stepped onto the 700 block of North Rose Street in East Baltimore and fired over 60 rounds, striking four people, killing one man.

Young members of the Challenge to Change program in East Baltimore told WJZ how they are feeling about the violence.

“It’s sad that you’re used to seeing gunshots instead of being nervous and scared, ’cause like that’s not normal, hearing gunshots is not normal,” Tyler Frederick said.

Karron Smith, 14, said he doesn’t feel fear when he hears gunshots anymore but instead: “our main response is we thinking ‘is it somebody that we know? Somebody in our family? Somebody I love?”

Challenge to Change joined a peace rally steps from where the brazen East Baltimore shooting occurred. The group’s members are mentored by Terry “Uncle T” Williams.

“That was pain that came through here, that was pain that was lavished on the whole community,” he said.

The peace rally was organized by violence interrupters from Safe Streets and the nonprofit Tendea Family.