CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Brandon Weigel
Filed Under:American Craft Council, American Craft Made Marketplace, Baltimore Convention Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Craft Made Marketplace, featuring 300 local artists selling ceramics, jewelry, paintings, crafts and other handmake items, is returning as an in-person event next week at the Baltimore Convention Center.

But the American Craft Council will also host an online event for those who can’t attend.

READ MORE: Port Of Baltimore Welcomes E-Commerce Focused ZIM Shipping Line

The in-person market is scheduled from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22 at the convention center, with hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Ravens To Host Screening Of 'Sing 2' At M&T Bank Stadium In June

Proof of vaccination and face coverings are required for both artists an guests. Admission is free, but organizers are suggesting a donation of $15.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Health Officials Recommend Masks Indoors Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

An online marketplace will be held starting next Monday at shop.craftcouncil.org. It will stay up until Sunday, May 29.

Brandon Weigel