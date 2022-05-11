BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Craft Made Marketplace, featuring 300 local artists selling ceramics, jewelry, paintings, crafts and other handmake items, is returning as an in-person event next week at the Baltimore Convention Center.
But the American Craft Council will also host an online event for those who can't attend.
The in-person market is scheduled from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22 at the convention center, with hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Proof of vaccination and face coverings are required for both artists an guests. Admission is free, but organizers are suggesting a donation of $15.
An online marketplace will be held starting next Monday at shop.craftcouncil.org. It will stay up until Sunday, May 29.