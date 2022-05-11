BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is seeking feedback from parents and guardians on the 2021-22 school year in hopes of identifying success stories and areas for improvement.
The school district has posted a survey online to give local families an opportunity to share their thoughts and input about the school year. The survey is also being shared via email and social media.
“Feedback is critical in the development and enhancement of programming, communication, school climate, academic preparation, family engagement, and overall satisfaction of the schools,” the district said.
Once the survey is completed, school leaders will share a summary of its findings and takeaways with the school community. To share your thoughts, visit the school district’s website and fill out the survey.