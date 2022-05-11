BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting last month near a Baltimore gas station.
Joseph Moulden was taken into custody on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said. Court records show he also faces second-degree attempted murder, assault and various handgun charges.READ MORE: Baltimore City Public Schools Seeks Feedback From Parents & Guardians
The charges are related to a shooting that unfolded about 4 a.m. April 30 outside a gas station in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, police said.
Officers called to that scene learned that two men, ages 22 and 37, had been wounded in a shooting. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Detectives believe that Moulden was involved in a dispute with someone outside the gas station, which escalated when he opened fire, police said.READ MORE: Port Of Baltimore Welcomes E-Commerce Focused ZIM Shipping Line
Police said the 22-year-old and 37-year-old shooting victims were bystanders and not intended targets of the gunfire.
Moulden, who sought medical treatment for a gunshot wound, was later identified as the shooting suspect, police said.
Court records show a warrant was issued Monday for the 47-year-old’s arrest.MORE NEWS: January 6 Committee Finalizing Witness List And Topics Ahead Of High-Stakes Hearings In June
Moulden remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.