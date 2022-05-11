BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to a lack of shelter space, dog adoption fees have been waived at the Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control shelter, the agency announced Wednesday.
The shelter currently has 29 dogs available for adoption with breeds ranging from Pit Bulls, to Shar Peis to Cocker Spaniels, and ranging in age from under a year old to 12-years-old.
The free adoption includes a spay or neuter surgery, distemper and rabies vaccinations, deworming and a microchip.
To be eligible adopters, applicants must take certain steps including providing proof of address and vaccination records of existing pets. For more information about the adoption process, visit the animal shelter’s website.